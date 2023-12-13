How to Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera, UEFA Champions League & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Wednesday, December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Today's soccer lineup has a lot in store. Among those games is Liverpool taking on Peñarol.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Liverpool vs Peñarol
- League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Lazio
- League: UEFA Champions League
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.