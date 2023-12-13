The Washington Wizards (3-19) and the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) are scheduled to meet on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Kyle Kuzma and Zion Williamson are two players to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSNO

Pelicans' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves on Monday, 121-107. Williamson scored a team-high 36 points (and added two assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Williamson 36 5 2 1 1 0 CJ McCollum 23 4 4 1 1 4 Brandon Ingram 20 3 5 0 0 2

Pelicans vs Wizards Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram provides the Pelicans 23.6 points, 5.2 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Williamson contributes with 23.4 points per game, plus 5.7 boards and 4.8 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas provides the Pelicans 14.2 points, 9.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 12.2 points, 4.5 boards and 3 assists per game, plus 1.7 steals (fourth in league) and 1.3 blocks.

Dyson Daniels averages 7 points, 4.5 boards and 3.2 assists, making 40.9% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 21.5 4.7 5.8 0.8 0.1 1.1 Zion Williamson 21.4 4.5 4.5 1.1 0.2 0.1 Jonas Valančiūnas 14.8 9.4 2.1 0.6 0.8 0.5 Herbert Jones 12.5 5 2.9 1.4 0.8 1.3 Naji Marshall 7.1 5.1 2 0.7 0.3 0.9

