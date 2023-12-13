The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) will meet the McNeese Cowboys (6-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at The Legacy Center. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Game Information

McNeese Players to Watch

  • Shahada Wells: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Christian Shumate: 11.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Antavion Collum: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Javohn Garcia: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Jones: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Miss Players to Watch

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

McNeese Rank McNeese AVG Southern Miss AVG Southern Miss Rank
91st 79.9 Points Scored 67.1 311th
9th 58.8 Points Allowed 64.1 52nd
154th 34.1 Rebounds 33.6 175th
86th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 11 62nd
178th 7.5 3pt Made 6 283rd
175th 13.4 Assists 11.1 304th
11th 8.4 Turnovers 11.6 155th

