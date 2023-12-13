The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) will meet the McNeese Cowboys (6-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at The Legacy Center. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Game Information

McNeese Players to Watch

Shahada Wells: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian Shumate: 11.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Antavion Collum: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Javohn Garcia: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Jones: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Miss Players to Watch

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

McNeese Rank McNeese AVG Southern Miss AVG Southern Miss Rank 91st 79.9 Points Scored 67.1 311th 9th 58.8 Points Allowed 64.1 52nd 154th 34.1 Rebounds 33.6 175th 86th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 11 62nd 178th 7.5 3pt Made 6 283rd 175th 13.4 Assists 11.1 304th 11th 8.4 Turnovers 11.6 155th

