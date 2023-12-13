Two streaking squads meet when the McNeese Cowboys (8-2) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cowboys are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, victors in three in a row.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the McNeese vs. Southern Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total McNeese Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM McNeese (-6.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel McNeese (-5.5) 141.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game at FanDuel

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

McNeese has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Cowboys games have gone over the point total.

Southern Miss has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, three out of the Golden Eagles' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.