The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LSU vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • LSU is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 11th.
  • The Tigers put up 72.9 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 75.3 the Hornets give up.
  • LSU is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • LSU put up 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Tigers gave up 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than when playing on the road (76.2).
  • LSU averaged 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Syracuse L 80-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/1/2023 SE Louisiana W 73-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/9/2023 Kansas State L 75-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Alabama State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/16/2023 Texas - Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Lamar - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.