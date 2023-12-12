Tuesday's game that pits the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) against the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Sam Houston, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM on December 12.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 72, UL Monroe 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-5.6)

Sam Houston (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

Sam Houston has gone 5-4-0 against the spread, while UL Monroe's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. The Bearkats have gone over the point total in seven games, while Warhawks games have gone over two times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks' +14 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.1 points per game (226th in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per outing (189th in college basketball).

UL Monroe is 37th in college basketball at 41.3 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 35.6 its opponents average.

UL Monroe knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (289th in college basketball) while shooting 29.5% from deep (309th in college basketball). It is making 3.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.7 per game at 33.0%.

UL Monroe wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 12.9 (257th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.