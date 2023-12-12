Tuesday's contest features the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-1) and the Northwestern State Demons (4-4) facing off at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-58 win for heavily favored UL Monroe according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 12.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Warhawks earned a 101-38 win over Champion Christian.

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 69, Northwestern State 58

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

The Warhawks beat the No. 220-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Milwaukee Panthers, 73-67, on November 16, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

UL Monroe 2023-24 Best Wins

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 220) on November 16

60-52 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 228) on November 29

73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 322) on November 17

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 327) on November 11

87-53 on the road over McNeese (No. 357) on November 18

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 23.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)

23.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69) Katlyn Manuel: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.8 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.8 FG% Jakayla Johnson: 13.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

13.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

9.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Lauren Gross: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks outscore opponents by 23.4 points per game (scoring 81.9 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball while allowing 58.5 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball) and have a +187 scoring differential overall.

