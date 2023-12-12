How to Watch the Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (7-1) take a seven-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Northwestern State Demons (4-4), who have won four straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison
- The Demons put up only 3.0 more points per game (61.5) than the Warhawks allow their opponents to score (58.5).
- Northwestern State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 58.5 points.
- UL Monroe is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.5 points.
- The Warhawks record 81.9 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 59.0 the Demons give up.
- When UL Monroe scores more than 59.0 points, it is 7-1.
- Northwestern State is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 81.9 points.
- The Warhawks are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Demons allow to opponents (36.1%).
- The Demons' 36.9 shooting percentage from the field is 3.0 higher than the Warhawks have given up.
Northwestern State Leaders
- Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)
- Sharna Ayres: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)
- Karmelah Dean: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG%
- Carla Celaya: 5.3 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Jenny Ntambwe: 8.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%
Northwestern State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 105-38
|Prather Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Southern
|W 46-35
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/6/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 59-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
