The Boise State Broncos (3-3) will play the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Chibuzo Agbo: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Martin: 8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK O'Mar Stanley: 10.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Max Rice: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Boise State Players to Watch

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Stat Comparison

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank 282nd 69.3 Points Scored 75.1 184th 135th 68.5 Points Allowed 78.3 315th 154th 34.2 Rebounds 31.7 241st 213th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 11.1 57th 309th 5.7 3pt Made 6.6 245th 338th 10.0 Assists 10.7 314th 117th 11.0 Turnovers 12.6 223rd

