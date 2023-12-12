The Northwestern State Demons (1-8) will attempt to end a six-game road losing skid at the Boise State Broncos (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-23.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-23.5) 142.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Northwestern State has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Demons have not covered the spread when an underdog by 23.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Boise State has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Broncos' seven games have gone over the point total.

Northwestern State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Northwestern State ranks 60th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 339th, a difference of 279 spots.

Northwestern State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.