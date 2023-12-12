How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Boise State on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-8) will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Boise State Broncos (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The game airs on MW Network.
Northwestern State vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: MW Network
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- The Demons are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 44.2% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Northwestern State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.2% from the field.
- The Demons are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 251st.
- The Demons score an average of 71.1 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 67.2 the Broncos allow.
- When it scores more than 67.2 points, Northwestern State is 1-6.
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northwestern State scored more points at home (76.8 per game) than on the road (73.6) last season.
- At home, the Demons allowed 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.7).
- At home, Northwestern State knocked down 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (8.3). Northwestern State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (34.8%).
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|L 74-70
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 83-74
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/16/2023
|Rice
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|-
|Prather Coliseum
