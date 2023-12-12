Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks matchup at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -128) 8.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -156)

The 34.5-point over/under for Doncic on Tuesday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Doncic averages 8.5 assists, the same as Tuesday's over/under.

Doncic's 4.0 three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -106) 13.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 27.5 points prop total set for Davis on Tuesday is 4.5 more than his scoring average on the season (23.0).

He has pulled down 12.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (2.5).

LeBron James Props

LeBron James' 24.7-point scoring average is 2.8 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He grabs 7.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

James averages 6.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

