The injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) currently features four players on it. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 from American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks won their most recent outing 120-113 against the Grizzlies on Monday. Luka Doncic scored a team-high 35 points for the Mavericks in the win.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23 3.9 5.2 Josh Green SG Questionable Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Grant Williams PF Questionable Knee 9.8 3.7 1.7 Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable (Back), LeBron James: Questionable (Calf), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Back), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Adductor), Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 235.5

