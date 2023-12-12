A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Mavericks, winners of three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 235.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score above 235.5 points.

Dallas' average game total this season has been 236.5, 1.0 more point than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas' ATS record is 12-10-0 this year.

The Mavericks have been victorious in one of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Dallas has not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Dallas has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 7 30.4% 113.1 233 112.0 228.5 228.5 Mavericks 15 68.2% 119.9 233 116.5 228.5 233.1

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of the Mavericks' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (4-6-0). Away, it is .667 (8-4-0).

The Mavericks average 7.9 more points per game (119.9) than the Lakers allow (112.0).

Dallas is 11-7 against the spread and 13-5 overall when it scores more than 112.0 points.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 12-10 1-4 16-6 Lakers 11-12 8-7 9-14

Mavericks vs. Lakers Point Insights

Mavericks Lakers 119.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 11-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 13-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 116.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.0 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 7-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-6 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-3

