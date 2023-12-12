Mavericks vs. Lakers December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A pair of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Luka Doncic (31.1 points per game, third in league) and the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) welcome in LeBron James (25.1, 15th) and the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT, SportsNet LA
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic posts 31.1 points, 8.0 boards and 7.9 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).
- Kyrie Irving puts up 24.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 39.0% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per contest.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 16.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Dereck Lively posts 8.1 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Grant Williams averages 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis is putting up 21.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He's also draining 54.6% of his shots from the field.
- On a per-game basis, James gets the Lakers 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Lakers are receiving 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.
- Austin Reaves is putting up 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is making 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Christian Wood gets the Lakers 7.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest while averaging 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Lakers
|119.5
|Points Avg.
|111.8
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.7
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|49.1%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|33.8%
