The LSU Tigers (9-1) will look to extend a nine-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (3-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls score 8.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Tigers allow (62.5).

McNeese has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

LSU is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.

The Tigers record 92.7 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 80.2 the Cowgirls give up.

LSU has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 80.2 points.

McNeese has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 92.7 points.

The Tigers are making 50.5% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cowgirls concede to opponents (44.8%).

The Cowgirls shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Tigers concede.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 19.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

19.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Mikaylah Williams: 17.8 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)

17.8 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47) Flau'jae Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Angel Reese: 17.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 47.8 FG%

LSU Schedule