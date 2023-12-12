Tuesday's contest features the LSU Tigers (9-1) and the McNeese Cowgirls (3-6) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 98-57 win for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 12.

In their last game on Sunday, the Tigers claimed an 83-53 victory against Louisiana.

LSU vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 98, McNeese 57

Other SEC Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best win this season came in an 82-64 victory against the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 30.

LSU has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

The Tigers have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

LSU has five wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 56) on November 25

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 145) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 146) on November 17

83-53 at home over Louisiana (No. 198) on December 10

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 19.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

19.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Mikaylah Williams: 17.8 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)

17.8 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47) Flau'jae Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Angel Reese: 17.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 47.8 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers average 92.7 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per outing (150th in college basketball). They have a +302 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.2 points per game.

