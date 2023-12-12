The SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak at the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • Louisiana Tech has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 281st.
  • The 75 points per game the Bulldogs average are the same as the Lions allow.
  • Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Louisiana Tech is posting 80.5 points per game at home. Away from home, it is averaging 66.8 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs are giving up 57.5 points per game this season at home, which is 9.3 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (66.8).
  • Louisiana Tech is draining 8.5 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.5 more threes and three% points better than it is averaging in road games (7 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Nicholls State W 68-55 Thomas Assembly Center
12/5/2023 @ SFA W 56-49 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 Louisiana W 72-67 Thomas Assembly Center
12/12/2023 SE Louisiana - Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center

