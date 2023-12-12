Tuesday's contest between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) and the SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) at Thomas Assembly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-59 and heavily favors Louisiana Tech to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

The game has no set line.

Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 78, SE Louisiana 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-18.9)

Louisiana Tech (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Louisiana Tech is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to SE Louisiana's 3-4-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 2-6-0 and the Lions are 2-5-0.

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.8 points per game. They're putting up 75 points per game to rank 171st in college basketball and are giving up 61.2 per outing to rank 14th in college basketball.

Louisiana Tech comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.7 boards. It is recording 40.8 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.1 per contest.

Louisiana Tech makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (99th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make at a 29.4% rate.

The Bulldogs' 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 161st in college basketball, and the 78.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 10th in college basketball.

Louisiana Tech forces 12.9 turnovers per game (119th in college basketball) while committing 12.1 (199th in college basketball play).

