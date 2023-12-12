Dereck Lively plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Lively, in his last appearance, had 16 points and 16 rebounds in a 120-113 win over the Grizzlies.

In this article, we look at Lively's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dereck Lively Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.1 9.9 Rebounds 9.5 8.1 9.3 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 18.5 20.7 PR -- 17.2 19.2



Dereck Lively Insights vs. the Lakers

Lively is responsible for taking 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.6 per game.

Lively's Mavericks average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 103 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 10th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 112 points per contest.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers give up 26.5 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Dereck Lively vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 19 2 10 3 0 0 0

