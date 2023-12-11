On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Tyler Seguin going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

  • Seguin has scored in eight of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Seguin averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:05 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:17 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:42 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:26 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:03 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

