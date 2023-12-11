Will Ty Dellandrea Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 11?
Can we anticipate Ty Dellandrea lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Dellandrea stats and insights
- Dellandrea is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Dellandrea recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
