Joe Pavelski and Alex DeBrincat are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Dallas Stars meet the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center on Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Red Wings Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Pavelski has been a big player for Dallas this season, collecting 25 points in 26 games.

Jason Robertson has picked up 24 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.

Roope Hintz has posted 10 goals and 12 assists for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 5-1-1. He has conceded 23 goals (3.2 goals against average) and recorded 218 saves with a .905% save percentage (30th in league).

Red Wings Players to Watch

DeBrincat is a key offensive option for Detroit, with 25 points this season, as he has recorded 13 goals and 12 assists in 26 games.

Dylan Larkin is a top contributor for Detroit, with 25 total points this season. In 24 games, he has scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists.

This season, Lucas Raymond has scored nine goals and contributed 13 assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 22.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a 4-2-0 record this season, with a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league). In 6 games, he has 163 saves, and has given up 12 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Stars vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 8th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.73 3rd 13th 3.08 Goals Allowed 3.15 14th 26th 29.7 Shots 30.2 20th 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31 19th 8th 23.68% Power Play % 22.94% 10th 4th 87.21% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 21st

