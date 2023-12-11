The Dallas Stars (15-8-3) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (14-8-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+. The Stars fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 6-1 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

The Stars are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, totaling 33 goals while giving up 35 in that period. On 23 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (30.4%).

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Monday's contest.

Stars vs. Red Wings Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-210)

Stars (-210) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Stars vs Red Wings Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 15-8-3 record overall, with a 4-3-7 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 10 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-2-2 record (good for 14 points).

The four times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).

Dallas has scored a pair of goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).

The Stars are 13-3-1 in the 17 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 27 points).

In the seven games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 5-2-0 to record 10 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 8-5-1 (17 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Stars went 7-3-2 in those contests (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 8th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.73 2nd 14th 3.08 Goals Allowed 3.15 15th 25th 29.7 Shots 30.2 19th 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31 19th 8th 23.68% Power Play % 22.94% 10th 4th 87.21% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 21st

Stars vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

