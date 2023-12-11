New Orleans vs. UCF December 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The New Orleans Privateers (1-4) meet the UCF Knights (6-0) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This clash will start at 11:00 AM ET.
New Orleans vs. UCF Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Kaitlin Peterson: 21.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Achol Akot: 8.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Laila Jewett: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mya Burns: 13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
UCF Players to Watch
