The New Orleans Privateers (3-3) face the San Francisco Dons (5-2) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. This clash will start at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Game Information

New Orleans Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Marcus Williams: 14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Beasley: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 81st 80.6 Points Scored 82.0 59th 15th 60.3 Points Allowed 75.5 275th 162nd 33.9 Rebounds 33.5 176th 63rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 205th 138th 7.9 3pt Made 5.8 299th 38th 17.3 Assists 13.2 189th 207th 12.4 Turnovers 12.0 181st

