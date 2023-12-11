Monday's game between the UCF Knights (7-0) and New Orleans Privateers (1-7) at Addition Financial Arena has a projected final score of 75-48 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UCF, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on December 11.

The Privateers are coming off of a 90-63 loss to Tulane in their most recent game on Wednesday.

New Orleans vs. UCF Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

New Orleans vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 75, New Orleans 48

Other Southland Predictions

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

The Privateers picked up their signature win of the season on November 21, when they took down the Alcorn State Braves, who rank No. 274 in our computer rankings, 53-42.

The Privateers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

The Knights have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Justice Ross: 9.3 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Alexis Calderon: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

7.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Jayla Kimbrough: 8.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Zoe Cooper: 3.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers have been outscored by 19.6 points per game (posting 53.4 points per game, 336th in college basketball, while allowing 73.0 per outing, 313th in college basketball) and have a -157 scoring differential.

