As they prepare for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15), the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 at FedExForum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Mavericks took care of business in their most recent outing 125-112 against the Trail Blazers on Friday. Luka Doncic scored 32 points in the Mavericks' victory, leading the team.

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2 Josh Green SG Out Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Grant Williams PF Out Knee 9.8 3.7 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Jake LaRavia: Out (Eye)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.