Jamie Benn will be among those on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars play the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Benn's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Benn has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 15:05 on the ice per game.

Benn has a goal in five games this season through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Benn has an assist in 11 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Benn goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Benn Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 2 19 Points 2 5 Goals 2 14 Assists 0

