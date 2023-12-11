The New Orleans Pelicans, with Herbert Jones, face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 133-89 loss versus the Lakers, Jones totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Below we will break down Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.4 13.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.7 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.8 PRA -- 19.5 21.1 PR -- 16.6 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Jones has taken 8.1 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 7.6% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jones is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the second-most possessions per game with 101.7.

On defense, the Timberwolves have conceded 105.2 points per game, which is the best in the NBA.

The Timberwolves allow 41.8 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.3 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are seventh in the league, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Herbert Jones vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 28 13 4 8 3 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.