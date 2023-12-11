Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Broadmoor High School at Glen Oaks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
