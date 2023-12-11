If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riverdale Academy at Providence Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Benton High School