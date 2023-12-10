Tony Pollard will be facing the fourth-best run defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Pollard has taken 180 carries for a team-high 737 yards (61.4 ypg) this season while working his way into the end zone five times. Pollard has recorded 42 catches this year for 248 yards.

Pollard vs. the Eagles

Pollard vs the Eagles (since 2021): 4 GP / 43.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 43.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Eagles have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Eagles have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Pollard will square off against the NFL's fourth-ranked run defense this week. The Eagles allow 90.3 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Eagles have put up seven touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Eagles' defense is fifth in the league in that category.

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard has gone over his rushing yards total in 33.3% of his opportunities (four of 12 games).

The Cowboys have passed 55.8% of the time and run 44.2% this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 180 of his team's 341 total rushing attempts this season (52.8%).

Pollard has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored five of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (13.5%).

He has 45 carries in the red zone (56.2% of his team's 80 red zone rushes).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Pollard Receiving Insights

In four of 12 games this year, Pollard has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pollard has received 11.6% of his team's 431 passing attempts this season (50 targets).

He is averaging 5.0 yards per target (123rd in NFL play), picking up 248 yards on 50 passes thrown his way.

Pollard, in 12 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

With 11 red zone targets, Pollard has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 81 red zone pass attempts.

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 20 ATT / 68 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 6 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

