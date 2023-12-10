How to Watch the LSU vs. Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (8-1) will aim to build on an eight-game winning run when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Ragin' Cajuns have won four games in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Florida vs Tulsa
- UAPB vs Arkansas
- Eastern Kentucky vs Tennessee
- South Carolina vs Utah
- Kentucky vs Louisville
LSU vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison
- The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 62.4 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Tigers give up.
- Louisiana has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
- LSU has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.4 points.
- The 93.8 points per game the Tigers record are 42.4 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (51.4).
- When LSU scores more than 51.4 points, it is 8-1.
- When Louisiana gives up fewer than 93.8 points, it is 5-2.
- This season the Tigers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 17.1% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.8 PTS, 54.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Angel Reese: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 47.5 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Niagara
|W 99-65
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Virginia
|W 76-73
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 82-64
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/10/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.