Two streaking squads square off when the LSU Tigers (8-1) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Ragin' Cajuns, winners of four in a row.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Louisiana vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 62.4 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Tigers allow.

Louisiana is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

LSU is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 62.4 points.

The Tigers put up 42.4 more points per game (93.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (51.4).

LSU has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 51.4 points.

Louisiana has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.8 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 17.1% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

12.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Tamiah Robinson: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28 FG% Destiny Rice: 9.3 PTS, 48.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 48.8 FG% Ashlyn Jones: 6.3 PTS, 58.1 FG%

6.3 PTS, 58.1 FG% Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Louisiana Schedule