How to Watch the Louisiana vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Two streaking squads square off when the LSU Tigers (8-1) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Ragin' Cajuns, winners of four in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Louisiana vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 62.4 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Tigers allow.
- Louisiana is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.6 points.
- LSU is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Tigers put up 42.4 more points per game (93.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (51.4).
- LSU has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 51.4 points.
- Louisiana has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.8 points.
- This year the Tigers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 17.1% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.
Louisiana Leaders
- Tamera Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28 FG%
- Destiny Rice: 9.3 PTS, 48.8 FG%
- Ashlyn Jones: 6.3 PTS, 58.1 FG%
- Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Xavier (LA)
|W 64-40
|Cajundome
|11/27/2023
|Loyola (LA)
|W 76-47
|Cajundome
|12/2/2023
|@ New Orleans
|W 44-41
|Lakefront Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Cajundome
