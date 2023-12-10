Will Kendre Miller Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kendre Miller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 14 contest against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Miller's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Entering Week 14, Miller has 28 carries for 83 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.0 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has nine receptions (10 targets) for 111 yards.
Kendre Miller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Saints have no other RB on the injury list.
Week 14 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Miller 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|28
|83
|0
|3.0
|10
|9
|111
|0
Miller Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|12
|37
|0
|4
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|3
|10
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|1
|0
|0
|1
|31
|0
