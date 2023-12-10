The Washington State Cougars (7-1) will host the Grambling Tigers (2-6) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. Grambling matchup in this article.

Grambling vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Grambling vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Grambling Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-21.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Washington State (-22.5) 137.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grambling vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Grambling is winless against the spread this season (0-6-0).

The Tigers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Washington State has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Cougars' seven games have gone over the point total.

