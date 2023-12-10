Will Derek Carr Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derek Carr was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're looking for Carr's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Carr has thrown for 2,761 yards (230.1 per game) and 11 touchdowns, with six picks. He has completed 66.2% of his passes (261-for-394), and has 23 carries for 39 yards.
Derek Carr Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion/rib
Week 14 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Carr 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|261
|394
|66.2%
|2,761
|11
|6
|7.0
|23
|39
|0
Carr Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|23
|33
|305
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|21
|36
|228
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13
|18
|103
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|127
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|18
|26
|183
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|32
|50
|353
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|33
|55
|301
|1
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|19
|27
|310
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|25
|34
|211
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|13
|18
|110
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|24
|38
|304
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|17
|22
|226
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
