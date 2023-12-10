How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: NBC
Cowboys Insights
- The Cowboys put up 32.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (24).
- The Cowboys average 29.8 more yards per game (380.4) than the Eagles give up per contest (350.6).
- Dallas rushes for 117 yards per game, 26.7 more than the 90.3 Philadelphia allows per contest.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).
Cowboys Home Performance
- The Cowboys put up 41 points per game at home (8.7 more than their overall average), and concede 15.8 at home (2.5 less than overall).
- The Cowboys rack up 438 yards per game at home (57.6 more than their overall average), and give up 283.7 at home (3.4 less than overall).
- Dallas accumulates 310.7 passing yards per game in home games (47.3 more than its overall average), and concedes 200.3 at home (19.2 more than overall).
- The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (127.3) is higher than their overall average (117). And their average yards conceded at home (83.3) is lower than overall (106).
- The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage in home games (53.1%) is higher than their overall average (48.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than overall (36.9%).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|W 33-10
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Washington
|W 45-10
|CBS
|11/30/2023
|Seattle
|W 41-35
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|NBC
|12/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|Detroit
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
