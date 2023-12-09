How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's NCAA Women's Hockey slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is Union taking on Rensselaer on ESPN+.
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Dartmouth vs Maine
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch vs Wisconsin at Minnesota
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Quinnipiac vs Princeton
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Providence vs Boston University
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Rensselaer vs Union
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
