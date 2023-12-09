The Dallas Stars (15-7-3) host the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 shootout win over the Washington Capitals, while the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-3 in their last outing.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-145) Golden Knights (+120) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 14 of their 22 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

Dallas has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 59.2%.

In 14 of 25 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 86 (7th) Goals 86 (7th) 74 (13th) Goals Allowed 63 (3rd) 18 (11th) Power Play Goals 22 (6th) 11 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (2nd)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 4-4-2 overall.

Dallas hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Stars' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars offense's 86 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars have conceded 74 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +12.

