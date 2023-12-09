How to Watch Southern vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) will look to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Southern Jaguars (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at F. G. Clark Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alabama A&M vs Georgia Tech (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Jackson State vs Houston (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
Southern Stats Insights
- This season, the Jaguars have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Lions' opponents have made.
- The Lions are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jaguars sit at 357th.
- The 66.8 points per game the Jaguars put up are 10.0 fewer points than the Lions allow (76.8).
- Southern has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 76.8 points.
Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Southern performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 82.5 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.
- The Jaguars surrendered 66.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.6).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Southern performed better in home games last season, averaging 9.1 treys per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.5% three-point percentage in away games.
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 71-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/3/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|W 60-59
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/12/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
