Saturday's game at F. G. Clark Center has the Southern Jaguars (2-6) going head to head against the SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) at 6:30 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 78-71 win for Southern, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: F. G. Clark Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 78, SE Louisiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. SE Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern (-6.5)

Southern (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Southern has put together a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season, while SE Louisiana is 3-3-0. The Jaguars have a 3-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Lions have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars have a -141 scoring differential, falling short by 17.6 points per game. They're putting up 66.8 points per game to rank 322nd in college basketball and are giving up 84.4 per contest to rank 356th in college basketball.

Southern loses the rebound battle by 11.5 boards on average. it records 26.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 356th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.8 per outing.

Southern makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (262nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc.

The Jaguars rank 354th in college basketball by averaging 81.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 352nd in college basketball, allowing 102.9 points per 100 possessions.

Southern has won the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 14.3 (332nd in college basketball action) while forcing 15.8 (22nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.