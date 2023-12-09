SE Louisiana vs. Southern December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will play the SE Louisiana Lions (1-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
SE Louisiana vs. Southern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SE Louisiana Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Tai'Reon Joseph: 18.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tidjiane Dioumassi: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Davis: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brentay Noel: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaronn Wilkens: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Players to Watch
- Joseph: 18.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dioumassi: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davis: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noel: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Wilkens: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SE Louisiana vs. Southern Stat Comparison
|Southern Rank
|Southern AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|269th
|69.7
|Points Scored
|69.3
|275th
|357th
|87.2
|Points Allowed
|81.0
|336th
|358th
|25.2
|Rebounds
|29.2
|317th
|320th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|233rd
|224th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.8
|296th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.3
|181st
|256th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|13.3
|264th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.