The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) will visit the Southern Jaguars (2-6) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points below the 51.2% shooting opponents of the Jaguars have averaged.

This season, SE Louisiana has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 51.2% from the field.

The Lions are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 329th.

The Lions' 72.9 points per game are 11.5 fewer points than the 84.4 the Jaguars give up.

SE Louisiana has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 84.4 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SE Louisiana put up more points at home (82.9 per game) than on the road (73.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Lions gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (77.2).

At home, SE Louisiana made 8.4 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). SE Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).

