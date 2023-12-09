The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) welcome in the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Anteaters allow to opponents.
  • In games San Diego State shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Aztecs are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters rank 154th.
  • The 77.6 points per game the Aztecs average are 10.8 more points than the Anteaters give up (66.8).
  • San Diego State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.

UC Irvine Stats Insights

  • The Anteaters' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
  • UC Irvine has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.0% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters rank 206th.
  • The Anteaters' 78.1 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 68.6 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
  • UC Irvine is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • San Diego State put up 75.4 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 68.9 points per contest.
  • The Aztecs ceded 60.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.6).
  • San Diego State made 8.2 threes per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.4% when playing at home and 38.7% away from home.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UC Irvine averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (71.4).
  • At home, the Anteaters conceded 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.7.
  • Beyond the arc, UC Irvine made more trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Point Loma W 71-51 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/1/2023 @ UCSD W 63-62 LionTree Arena
12/5/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 79-73 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/9/2023 UC Irvine - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/19/2023 Saint Katherine - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/21/2023 Stanford - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Rice W 83-68 Dollar Loan Center
11/29/2023 @ Duquesne L 66-62 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Utah State L 79-69 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/9/2023 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/16/2023 South Dakota - Bren Events Center
12/20/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit

