The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • The Demons have shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
  • Northwestern State is 1-3 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Demons are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 120th.
  • The Demons score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 66.4 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • Northwestern State has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northwestern State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged away (73.6).
  • At home, the Demons gave up 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
  • Northwestern State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Presbyterian L 78-75 UNF Arena
11/28/2023 @ UL Monroe L 74-70 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Baylor L 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena
12/16/2023 Rice - Prather Coliseum

