How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- The Demons have shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
- Northwestern State is 1-3 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Demons are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 120th.
- The Demons score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 66.4 the Golden Eagles give up.
- Northwestern State has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northwestern State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged away (73.6).
- At home, the Demons gave up 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
- Northwestern State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (34.8%).
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 78-75
|UNF Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|L 74-70
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/16/2023
|Rice
|-
|Prather Coliseum
