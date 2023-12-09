How to Watch the Nicholls vs. UAB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Nicholls Colonels (6-4) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the UAB Blazers (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Stopher Gym. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nicholls vs. UAB Scoring Comparison
- The Blazers average 15.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Colonels allow (58.7).
- When it scores more than 58.7 points, UAB is 6-2.
- Nicholls' record is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.
- The 64.0 points per game the Colonels put up are the same as the Blazers allow.
- Nicholls is 4-0 when scoring more than 64.1 points.
- UAB has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.
- The Colonels shoot 40.3% from the field, only 1% higher than the Blazers allow defensively.
- The Blazers shoot 42.0% from the field, just 5.5% higher than the Colonels concede.
Nicholls Leaders
- Lexi Alexander: 12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%
- Betzalys Delgado: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)
- Britiya Curtis: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
- Kyla Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)
- Deonna Brister: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
Nicholls Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Dillard
|W 68-36
|Stopher Gym
|11/30/2023
|@ Alcorn State
|L 54-46
|Davey Whitney Complex
|12/4/2023
|@ South Alabama
|W 61-58
|Mitchell Center
|12/9/2023
|UAB
|-
|Stopher Gym
|12/20/2023
|@ Grambling
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|1/4/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Stopher Gym
