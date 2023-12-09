The Nicholls Colonels (6-4) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the UAB Blazers (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Stopher Gym. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

  • The Blazers average 15.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Colonels allow (58.7).
  • When it scores more than 58.7 points, UAB is 6-2.
  • Nicholls' record is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.
  • The 64.0 points per game the Colonels put up are the same as the Blazers allow.
  • Nicholls is 4-0 when scoring more than 64.1 points.
  • UAB has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.
  • The Colonels shoot 40.3% from the field, only 1% higher than the Blazers allow defensively.
  • The Blazers shoot 42.0% from the field, just 5.5% higher than the Colonels concede.

Nicholls Leaders

  • Lexi Alexander: 12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%
  • Betzalys Delgado: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)
  • Britiya Curtis: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
  • Kyla Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)
  • Deonna Brister: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

Nicholls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Dillard W 68-36 Stopher Gym
11/30/2023 @ Alcorn State L 54-46 Davey Whitney Complex
12/4/2023 @ South Alabama W 61-58 Mitchell Center
12/9/2023 UAB - Stopher Gym
12/20/2023 @ Grambling - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
1/4/2024 SE Louisiana - Stopher Gym

