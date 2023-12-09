The Nicholls Colonels (6-4) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the UAB Blazers (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Stopher Gym. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Nicholls vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Blazers average 15.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Colonels allow (58.7).

When it scores more than 58.7 points, UAB is 6-2.

Nicholls' record is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.

The 64.0 points per game the Colonels put up are the same as the Blazers allow.

Nicholls is 4-0 when scoring more than 64.1 points.

UAB has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.

The Colonels shoot 40.3% from the field, only 1% higher than the Blazers allow defensively.

The Blazers shoot 42.0% from the field, just 5.5% higher than the Colonels concede.

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%

12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG% Betzalys Delgado: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34) Britiya Curtis: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Kyla Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Deonna Brister: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

Nicholls Schedule