Saturday's contest that pits the UAB Blazers (6-2) against the Nicholls Colonels (6-4) at Stopher Gym has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-65 in favor of UAB. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Colonels are coming off of a 61-58 win over South Alabama in their last game on Monday.

Nicholls vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 66, Nicholls 65

Other Southland Predictions

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Colonels defeated the Tulane Green Wave on the road on November 8 by a score of 69-66.

Nicholls has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

The Colonels have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Nicholls 2023-24 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 173) on November 8

61-58 on the road over South Alabama (No. 234) on December 4

63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 279) on November 24

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%

12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG% Betzalys Delgado: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34) Britiya Curtis: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Kyla Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Deonna Brister: 7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

Nicholls Performance Insights

The Colonels' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 64 points per game (215th in college basketball) while giving up 58.7 per outing (88th in college basketball).

