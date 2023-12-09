New Orleans vs. San Jose State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) meet the San Jose State Spartans (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
New Orleans vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other New Orleans Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Trey Anderson: 13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Myron Amey Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tibet Gorener: 14.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrame Diongue: 6.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Anderson: 13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Amey: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cardenas Torre: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gorener: 14.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Diongue: 6.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison
|San Jose State Rank
|San Jose State AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|183rd
|75.0
|Points Scored
|82.6
|57th
|35th
|62.3
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|283rd
|199th
|33.0
|Rebounds
|34.2
|149th
|221st
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|197th
|50th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|5.0
|331st
|114th
|14.5
|Assists
|13.8
|148th
|189th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|12.0
|179th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.